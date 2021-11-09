'Home and Away' spoilers: Jasmine Delaney feels all LOVED-UP!

Are things too good to be true between Jasmine Delaney and Cash on Home and Away?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is in a big 'ol love bubble when she returns from her blissful trip with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jasmine can't believe how perfectly her relationship with Summer Bay copper Cash is developing.



But is it all too good to be true?



After all her relationship drama in the past, Jasmine admits to Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) that she's just waiting for something to go wrong.



Jasmine's bubble of love is temporarily burst when she's reminded that Cash's troubled sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) will always be a priority.



Cash is distracted when he discovers what's been going on with Felicity and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) continued accusations that she has been stalking him.



Cash is alarmed when he sees how shaken Felicity is by recent events.



In official police mode, Cash decides to confront Tane about hassling his sister...



Is this situation about to blow-up BIG TIME?

Jai questions Ziggy about her relationship with his dad Dean on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is on a mission to get in the good books with her boyfriend Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) young son, Jai Simmons (River Jarvis).



Jai is back in the Bay for a short visit and has already made it clear he's not happy about Ziggy hanging around and interrupting their dad/son time.



Dean tries to explain to Jai how he and Ziggy are now back together.



But it will be enough to convince Jai to give Ziggy a chance?

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is feeling under pressure to keep paramedic boyfriend Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) entertained now that he has QUIT his job.



Logan just wants to spend some quality time with Mackenzie but understands the busy restaurant boss can't keep skipping work to hang out with him.



But it looks like Mackenzie is off the hook when Logan gets an unexpected job offer!



WHAT is it?

