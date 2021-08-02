Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney memory loss MYSTERY!
Airs Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
WHAT is going on with Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) and her memory loss on Home and Away? (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The nurse hasn't been the same since she was caught in the explosion at the food truck.
Jasmine appears to have no memory of the blast and can't seem to remember information that people have just told her.
When Jasmine wakes-up in a confused state at Northern District Hospital, she has no idea what she is doing there and attempts to escape!
Can worried friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) convince Jasmine to stay put at the hospital so she can receive more medical attention?
Christian Green (Ditch Davey) is devastated after the sudden death of his patient Rachel Young.
Injured skydiver Rachel had just been discharged from hospital when tragedy struck...
Christian is at a loss over what has happened.
The tragic turn of events seems to unite Christian with his ex-fiancee Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), who was in the emergency room at the time of Rachel's death.
But the medics suddenly find themselves plunged straight into another medical emergency...
This time it's on the homefront.
Tori's brother Justin (James Stewart), who has a painkiller addiction, refuses to go to rehab and insists on detoxing at home.
Tori and Christian team-up to help Christian detox the drugs from his body.
But Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is not prepared for how traumatic the experience is going to be for all of them...
Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is on the mend after being caught in the explosion at the food truck she runs with boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).
However, it looks like the food truck could be closed... PERMANENTLY!
Chloe reels from the news when Ryder confesses they weren't insured...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
