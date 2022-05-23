Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine vs Rose in volleyball SHOWDOWN!

Things get competitive when it's Jasmine vs Rose in a volleyball match on Home and Away!

Things get heated when it's Jasmine vs Rose in a "friendly" game of volleyball on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is hoping a bit of healthy competition will help ease the tension between his squabbling sisters, Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier).



However, Xander quickly regrets his attempt to play peacekeeper, after Jasmine slams the ball over the net and manages to hit Rose on the nose!



Jasmine immediately gets into nurse mode to check that Rose is OK.



But Rose is not a willing patient and is resistant to Jasmine's attempts to provide medical care.



Has Xander managed to make things worse between Jasmine and Rose?

Will Rose change her mind about sticking around after a disastrous volleyball match on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Over at Summer Bay House, things are lot less awkward between Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



The ladies have finally settled their differences and Martha has agreed to go ahead with the long-awaited kidney transplant that could help prolong her life.



But while Roo and Martha prepare to have their first visit with the transplant coordinator, Alf's (Ray Meagher) constant fussing over wife Martha threatens to cause another family fallout!



Stop fussing! Alf is getting on Martha's nerves on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Things are super-tense at Yabbie Creek Police Station, where Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) gives an emotional statement to policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) about the childhood abuse he suffered at the hands of his violent dad, Dimitri (Salvatore Coco).



Theo is supported by his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), who was ready to report her brother Dimitri for attacking her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



But when Cash takes Dimitri into the interrogation room to charge him with assault and child abuse, will outraged Dimitri finally take responsibility for his violent behaviour?

Will Dimitri be officially charged for assault and child abuse on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

