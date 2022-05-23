Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine vs Rose in volleyball SHOWDOWN!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 31 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Things get heated when it's Jasmine vs Rose in a "friendly" game of volleyball on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is hoping a bit of healthy competition will help ease the tension between his squabbling sisters, Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier).
However, Xander quickly regrets his attempt to play peacekeeper, after Jasmine slams the ball over the net and manages to hit Rose on the nose!
Jasmine immediately gets into nurse mode to check that Rose is OK.
But Rose is not a willing patient and is resistant to Jasmine's attempts to provide medical care.
Has Xander managed to make things worse between Jasmine and Rose?
Over at Summer Bay House, things are lot less awkward between Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).
The ladies have finally settled their differences and Martha has agreed to go ahead with the long-awaited kidney transplant that could help prolong her life.
But while Roo and Martha prepare to have their first visit with the transplant coordinator, Alf's (Ray Meagher) constant fussing over wife Martha threatens to cause another family fallout!
READ MORE! Home and Away star Georgie Parker on all the upcoming Stewart family drama...
Things are super-tense at Yabbie Creek Police Station, where Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) gives an emotional statement to policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) about the childhood abuse he suffered at the hands of his violent dad, Dimitri (Salvatore Coco).
Theo is supported by his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), who was ready to report her brother Dimitri for attacking her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
But when Cash takes Dimitri into the interrogation room to charge him with assault and child abuse, will outraged Dimitri finally take responsibility for his violent behaviour?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.