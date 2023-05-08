Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan ATTACKS a stranger!

Justin Morgan gets the WRONG idea about his daughter Ava's disappearance... and lets his fists do the talking on Home and Away!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is on the lookout for his missing daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), after discovering the teenager hitched a lift with a stranger on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The Aussie soap's 35th anniversary year continues with two BLOCKBUSTER weeks of event storylines, which start airing on UK TV screens from 15th May.



Justin takes his frustrations out on Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), who he blames for letting Ava jump into the van with the mystery man!



Justin's mood doesn't get any better when he reports Ava as missing to the Police.



But the cops don't appear to be in any hurry to go looking for a 16-year-old girl who willingly got into someone's car...



However, things take an alarming turn when Theo receives a text message from Ava, who claims she has got herself into a SCARY situation and can't get away...



When Justin finally tracks down Ava, he is horrified to see her lying on a mattress in the back of a van, talking to a random surfer dude, Conor (Tom Dawson).



Convinced that Conor has behaved inappropriately with his daughter, Justin sees red and PUNCHES Conor in the face and knocks him to the ground...

Justin leaps to Ava's defence and ATTACKS surfer dude Conor on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ava sends Theo an SOS text message... but is she just seeking attention again on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) returns after a break from the Bay.



But the Surf Club boss feels hurt after discovering that long-time friends, Dean Thompson and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, left Summer Bay without saying a proper goodbye to him.



John feels like an afterthought, after all the support he gave both Dean and Ziggy over the years.



Unfortunately, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) finds himself in the firing line when he goes out of his way to be friendly with John.



John takes his hurt out on Mali and threatens to jeopardise what could be the start of a nice, new friendship with the Board Shop's new boss...

