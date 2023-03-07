Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan fears losing Leah...
Airs Thursday 16 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) was afraid he'd lost his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), after she was badly injured during the wedding day car collision on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, both Justin and Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), are relieved when she is discharged from hospital and returns home.
However, it's not long before Justin's caring side goes into overdrive...
Justin is worried about leaving Leah's side after witnessing her near-death experience.
Garage boss and band manager Justin abandons all his regular responsibilities so that he can be home with Leah 24/7.
But Justin's fussing soon starts to get on Leah's nerves!
Meanwhile, Felicty Newman (Jacqui Purvis) tries to ease her guilt over the wedding day crash, by visiting Leah with some flowers.
However, Felicity's own recovery suffers a setback when she hears from Justin and Leah that the crash was caused by deliberate sabotage.
SOMEONE cut the brake lines of the truck that Felicity and her maid-of-honour, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), were travelling in!
Will Felicity discover the terrible truth that her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), have been keeping from her?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is considering Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) job offer.
Mail's family are back in Mantaray Point.
Is the surfer dude ready to pack-up and move to Summer Bay permanently to help run the Board Shop while Dean is busy preparing for fatherhood?
It's a BIG ask!
But the longer he hangs about town, Mali starts to see the appeal of the Bay.
WHAT will Mali decide to do?
Theo is ecstatic when a fan of Lyrik sends a painted portrait of him to Summer Bay Autos.
But Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is less happy.
How does the fan know where singer-songwriter/mechanic Theo works?
Does Theo have an obsessed stalker?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens' magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What's On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
