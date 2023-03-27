Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Justin Morgan gets an unexpected vsit from his teenage daughter Ava on today's episode of Home and Away!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is reunited with his teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (now played by Annabel Wolfe), on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Ava has had an argument with her mum, Nina, about a MYSTERY boy she has been chatting with online.



After storming out of the house, Ava jumped on a bus from the city to Summer Bay!



Justin gets on the phone to Nina, who agrees that Ava can stay with him for a while.



No sooner has Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), flown off to visit her son, VJ, it looks like he's stuck dealing with a whole LOT of teenage drama!

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has moved out of the Parata house and back to the Caravan Park.



She's in a foul mood after being confronted by both her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), over her drink problem.



As far as Felicity is concerned, everything is under control and it's none of their business!



But when Felicity returns to work at Salt, she can't resist a quick trip to the storage cupboard for a SECRET hit of rum to help her get through the day.



However, Felicity's drinking and bad attitude doesn't go unnoticed.



WHO attempts to put a STOP to Felicity's boozy behaviour?

Felicity has moved back to the Caravan Park on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is left reeling when Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) sets him straight about Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Remi jumped to the WRONG conclusion that there's something romantic going on between his ex-lover, Bree, and paramedic Xander.



But when Remi hears from Xander how Bree is in an emotional state because it was the funeral of her violent husband, Jacob, he feels terrible for his angry behaviour.



Remi wants to make amends with Bree.



But when he decides the situation is impossible, Remi drops a bombshell on Bree:



He can't stand living in the same town and not being able to be near her.



So he's going to LEAVE Summer Bay!

Xander sets Remi straight on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

