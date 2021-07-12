'Home and Away' spoilers: Justin Morgan turns VIOLENT!

Justin Morgan continues to spiral with his painkiller addiction on Home and Away.

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is trying to fool everyone into thinking that he's got his painkiller addiction under control on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the garage boss has secretly ordered another supply of dodgy medication to feed his cravings.



When mechanic Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) returns to work at Summer Bay Auto, she accidentally discovers Justin's package of pills among the deliveries!



Ziggy wastes no time in reporting her discovery to Justin's worried girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



But when Justin discovers his employee Ziggy has involved herself in his personal life again, he confronts both Ziggy and Leah before storming off in a furious state.



As Justin's friends and family start searching the Bay for him, Justin watches from afar as builder friend Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) comforts an upset Leah on the pier.

Justin's blood boils and he lies in wait for unsuspecting Stephen, but what will Justin do?

Ziggy discovers Justin's package of pills at the garage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Stephen supports Leah after Justin flies into a rage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is holding onto hope that there is still a chance for her and fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey).



But their future has not been looking good since Christian cancelled their wedding at the last moment and moved out of the Morgan house.



So when Tori catches Christian spending time on the beach with his patient Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy), she's not happy.



Fed-up with Christian's commitment to Rachel, who he hardly knows, Tori makes a sudden decision about her relationship with Christian.

Tori reels when she sees Christian and Rachel spending time together on the beach on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Does patient Rachel have secret romantic feelings for her doctor Christian on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

