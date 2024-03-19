Home and Away spoilers: Justin tries to KISS Leah!

Is Justin making a BIG mistake when he tries to kiss Leah on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has asked her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), to give her some time and space on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leah still doesn't feel fully recovered after returning home from a Mental Health Clinic in the city.



So when Leah arrives back at the Stewart house and finds Justin waiting for her on the doorstep, she's not comfortable with him being there.



She set some boundaries between them for a reason.



Is Justin just going to keep hanging around The Diner and the Stewart house, hoping he'll bump into Leah?



Later, Justin is surprised when he receives a visit from Leah's friend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), at Summer Bay Autos.



Justin is expecting Valerie to warn him to back-off.



But instead, she encourages him not to give-up on Leah!



Justin takes Valeries's advice on board.



When Leah lets him walk her home from work, Justin decides to seize the moment... and KISSES her!



But it appears it's too much, too soon for Leah...



Has Justin made a BIG mistake?

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is pleased to hear that her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) has been hired as a private investigator at the Surf Club!



It's time Cash got back to some detective work after quitting his job as Senior Constable at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



However, Cash soon senses there could be another mystery to solve a lot closer to home.



WHY did Cash witness Felicity being comforted by Salt barman, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) earlier?



How will Cash react when Felicity comes clean and admits she's been in a spin after sleeping with her now estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)!

Felicity confides in Cash about what happened with Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

