Home and Away spoilers: Leah and Justin get MARRIED!
Airs Wednesday 29 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) BIG day finally arrives on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
For a while there, it looked like the couple might NOT be destined to make it down the aisle.
But they got back on track and Leah is about to marry husband No.4!
Just nobody talk to Justin about the fates of Leah's previous husbands!
The day doesn't get off to a very good start when there's no sign of Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
Theo is supposed to be Justin's Best Man.
Has he gone AWOL with bad influence girlfriend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clark), again to score more party pills?
After the mystery surrounding "The VJ Issue", Leah assumes that her grown son, VJ Patterson (played by Matt Little, last seen onscreen in 2018), won't be attending the wedding.
But she gets a big SURPRISE when she is reunited with VJ, who has flown over from Cyprus to walk his mum down the aisle!
And that's not the only family reunion.
Watch out for the return of Justin's sister, Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee), who flies over from London for the celebration.
Plus, Justin's teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe).
Let's just hope Ava doesn't cause as much trouble as she did the last time she visited Summer Bay!
Then it's all down to marriage celebrant, John Palmer (Shane Withington), to officially pronounce Leah and Justin as husband and wife.
But will everything go off without a hitch?
However, it's not all sunshine and roses.
Theo is alarmed when Valerie pulls out a baggie of pills.
She's seriously ready to party!
Unfortunately at that very moment, Justin catches 'em...
Will it all kick-off on Leah and Justin's wedding day?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
