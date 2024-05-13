Home and Away spoilers: Levi gets a SURPRISE visit from Imogen!

Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) gets an unwelcome SURPRISE when his wife, Imogen (Georgia Blizzard), arrives in Summer Bay for a visit on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Levi's sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), thinks the couple's marriage is on shaky ground and needs her helping hands.



The marriage definitely is in TROUBLE... but not for the reason that Eden thinks!



Levi is thrown by Imogen's arrival but quickly covers.



Eden believes this is the perfect opportunity for the couple to reconnect.



However, Levi's nightmare is about to go for bad to WORSE, when Eden suggests the three of them should go out for dinner at Salt!



Is Imogen about to come face-to-face with her husband's SECRET LOVER, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)?

Eden remains unaware that brother Levi is cheating on his wife Imogen on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is disappointed when he hears that a suitable temporary foster family has now been found for abandoned baby, Maia.



Gym boss Tane, who originally found the abandoned baby on the beach, wants to be sure that Maia will be safe in a good home.



However, he grows frustrated when social worker, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), is unwilling to reveal further information about the foster family.



To make matters worse, the AVO is now in place by the Police, which means Tane can definitely no longer visit Maia at Northern District Hospital.



So when Tane arrives home to the farmhouse and discovers his house mate, Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) policewoman girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is staying over, it's not long before a heated argument starts...

Tane clashes with Rose again over baby Maia on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5