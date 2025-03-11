Home and Away spoilers: Levi wants Abigail and Mali to BREAK-UP!
Airs Wednesday 19 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is not happy after catching his younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) kissing their housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Levi is worried that recovering drug addict Abigail could spiral again if her latest romance doesn't work out.
Look what happened when Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) dropped Abigail after finding out about her past addiction problems...
Abigail does not appreciate big brother Levi telling her what to do.
So she totally ignores his warning when he urges her to reconsider getting involved with Mali.
Levi takes matters into his own hands and later confronts Mali.
Levi believes Abigail is still in a fragile state and is not ready for a relationship.
WHAT will Mali do when Levi pressures him to break-up with Abigail?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is still not feeling entirely confident in her relationship with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Does he actually want an official romantic/loving relationship.
Or is Tane only with Harper because she is pregnant with their baby?
Tane has already attempted to prove his commitment to Harper by offering to move into the beach house with her.
But after a conversation with Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris), Tane decides to make a BOLDER move...
So Harper is in for a total surprise when Tane unexpectedly asks her to marry him!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: WHO is out to prove Cash is innocent?
Home and Away spoilers: Alf's beloved Bait Shop is back OPEN for business!