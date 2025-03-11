Home and Away spoilers: Levi wants Abigail and Mali to BREAK-UP!

Levi disapproves of Abigail and Mali's new romance and wants them to break-up on Home and Away!

Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is not happy after catching his younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) kissing their housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Levi is worried that recovering drug addict Abigail could spiral again if her latest romance doesn't work out.



Look what happened when Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) dropped Abigail after finding out about her past addiction problems...



Abigail does not appreciate big brother Levi telling her what to do.



So she totally ignores his warning when he urges her to reconsider getting involved with Mali.



Levi takes matters into his own hands and later confronts Mali.



Levi believes Abigail is still in a fragile state and is not ready for a relationship.



WHAT will Mali do when Levi pressures him to break-up with Abigail?

Tane unexpectedly pops the the question to pregnant Harper on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is still not feeling entirely confident in her relationship with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Does he actually want an official romantic/loving relationship.



Or is Tane only with Harper because she is pregnant with their baby?



Tane has already attempted to prove his commitment to Harper by offering to move into the beach house with her.



But after a conversation with Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris), Tane decides to make a BOLDER move...



So Harper is in for a total surprise when Tane unexpectedly asks her to marry him!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5