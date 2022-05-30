Home and Away spoilers: Logan Bennett in SHOCK car crash!

How does Logan Bennett (played by Harley Bonner) end up slumped behind the wheel of his car after a SHOCK road crash on today's episode of Home and Away? (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



And WHO is driving the car that Logan collides with?



Earlier on this episode of the Aussie soap, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) approaches hospital doctor Logan for some help in finding her paramedic brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) a job.



Xander lucked-out on his last job interview.



So Jasmine is now wondering if there are any paramedic jobs going over at Reefton Lakes.



That way, Xander has a reason to stay in Summer Bay.



Logan promises to investigate and leave Xander's details with the medical team.



Jasmine is super-enthusiastic and suggests a roadtrip to check out the Reefton Lakes Medical Centre.



It might not be a bad idea to put a face to Xander's name.



But the roadtrip is cut short when Xander and Jasmine stumble upon the aftermath of a car crash!



Hospital nurse Jasmine and paramedic Xander go into medical mode, checking on the drivers of both cars.



Jasmine is shocked to find Logan slumped behind the wheel of his car!



But WHO is the driver of the other car?



Are they DEAD or alive?

Jasmine and Xander stumble upon a car crash on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is down-in-the-dumps after discovering he has failed his first TAFE assignment.



Infact, the car mechanic has decided he's ready to throw in the towel and not continue with his further education.



Theo decides to keep his decision from his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



But garage co-worker, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) discovers what's bothering Theo, and comes-up with an unexpected plan to help the lad.



WHAT is Ziggy's plan?



And WHY does Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) question whether it's a good idea?

Ziggy has a plan to help Theo on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR