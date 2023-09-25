Home and Away spoilers: Lyrik get some VERY BAD news!
Lyrik are determined to continue as a three-piece band following the departure of Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
They already have their next gig lined-up at Salt.
However, Lyrik are dealt a crushing blow when band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), calls an URGENT meeting...
Justin breaks the bad news that the band may not be able to continue playing the songs from their debut album.
Kirby's new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), is witholding copyright permissions for any Lyrik songs which were written by Kirby!
Justin is determined to handle the situation.
He tries to negotiate with Forrest and proposes that Lyrik are allowed to keep playing Kirby's songs - and she'll be financially compensated?
With the gig at Salt about to happen, will Justin's last-minute proposal save the day?
The relationship has soured between Kirby and her ex-band mates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) since she QUIT to launch a solo career.
Eden made her feelings very clear when she threw Kirby's belongings out onto the street!
Kirby confides in Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) about the rest of the band giving her a frosty reception.
Forrest suggests it might be best if Kirby keeps her distance from Remi, Eden and Theo.
But isn't that going to be a bit difficult when they all share a house?
However, it seems Bree might have an unexpected solution to Kirby's dilemma!
