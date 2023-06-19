Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth gets DUMPED by Kahu!

Mackenzie Booth is not happy when Kahu is warned to stay away from her on Home and Away.

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is in need of a good-looking distraction like Kahu Parata (Jordi Webber) after all the recent heartbreak she's been through on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Her brother, Dean Thompson, left Summer Bay for a new life in Queensland with his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, and their baby daughter, Izzy.



Soon after, Mackenzie discovered the devastating news that her one-time fiance, Gabe Miller, has died from cancer.



After initially resisting Kahu's flirty charms, Mackenzie has found herself hooking-up with him in the store cupboard at Salt!



However, Kahu's cousin, Tane (Ethan Browne), knows him too well, and warns Kahu not to mess Mackenzie around while she is still grieving after Gabe's death.



Mackenzie wouldn't mind hooking-up with Kauhu again.



So she's left reeling when he suddenly rejects her proposition after being warned by Tane to BACK-OFF!

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is excited to show-off the NEW LOOK Surf Club.



Trouble is, the revamp of the place doesn't immediately generate much excitement from the locals.



Disappointed when there's no boost to the business, John recruits a reluctant Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) to promote the revamp on social media.



Will Mali's input help John push the Surf Club to the next level?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) remains worried about the threat of legal action from Stunning Organics.



But her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), remains steadfast.



They clearly have the legal team at the corrupt skincare company spooked!



Marilyn decides to come clean and shows Kirby the stockpile of products she has been stashing at Irene Roberts' (Lynne McGranger) beach house, while she is away.



While Marilyn and Kirby decide on their next move, the ladies are both stunned when they are served OFFICIAL legal papers from Stunning Organics!

