Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth has a $100,000 DEBT!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 17 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) seems to have fallen for the charms of the mystery Peter 'PK' King (Ryan Johnson) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Restaurant boss Mackenzie and PK are finalising plans to host a high-end Poker game at Salt.
But, PK has made it clear that Salt employee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is not to be involved with the event, since she is the sister of Summer Bay policeman, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).
So it looks like Mackenzie will be running the night of illegal gambling solo.
PK tells Mackenzie to wear something glam, as the guys will appreciate it.
What's with his flirty vibes?
As the night gets underway, Mackenzie is relieved when friends, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) arrive to support her.
However, Mackenzie's joy is short-lived when PK delivers her a devastating blow... the House has lost!
Which means Mackenzie now owes the Poker players $100,000!
With her own continuing cashflow crisis, how is Mackenzie gonna come-up with that kind of money?
PK has a suggestion as to how Mackenzie can settle her debts.
But WHAT exactly does he have in mind?
Meanwhile, Felicity is out to dig up some dirt on mystery man, PK.
She reckons he's bad news and that Mackenzie is making a mistake getting involved with him.
And she's not wrong!
But if Felicity gets her policeman brother, Cash, involved to investigate, she risks blowing the lid on the illegal gambling that has been going on at Salt.
However to Felicity's surprise, it's newcomer policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) who suspects she may be involved in a spot of bother.
Rose tracks down Felicity to offer her help into looking into PK.
Will Felicity share all the dodgy details of what's been going on with Rose?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.