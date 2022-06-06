Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth has a $100,000 DEBT!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) seems to have fallen for the charms of the mystery Peter 'PK' King (Ryan Johnson) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Restaurant boss Mackenzie and PK are finalising plans to host a high-end Poker game at Salt.



But, PK has made it clear that Salt employee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is not to be involved with the event, since she is the sister of Summer Bay policeman, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



So it looks like Mackenzie will be running the night of illegal gambling solo.



PK tells Mackenzie to wear something glam, as the guys will appreciate it.



What's with his flirty vibes?



As the night gets underway, Mackenzie is relieved when friends, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) arrive to support her.



However, Mackenzie's joy is short-lived when PK delivers her a devastating blow... the House has lost!



Which means Mackenzie now owes the Poker players $100,000!



With her own continuing cashflow crisis, how is Mackenzie gonna come-up with that kind of money?



PK has a suggestion as to how Mackenzie can settle her debts.



But WHAT exactly does he have in mind?

PK has an indecent proposal for Mackenzie on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Felicity is out to dig up some dirt on mystery man, PK.



She reckons he's bad news and that Mackenzie is making a mistake getting involved with him.



And she's not wrong!



But if Felicity gets her policeman brother, Cash, involved to investigate, she risks blowing the lid on the illegal gambling that has been going on at Salt.



However to Felicity's surprise, it's newcomer policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) who suspects she may be involved in a spot of bother.



Rose tracks down Felicity to offer her help into looking into PK.



Will Felicity share all the dodgy details of what's been going on with Rose?

Rose offers to help Felicity investigate PK on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR