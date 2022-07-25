Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth is given a lifeline, but will she take it?

Mackenzie is given the chance to save her debt-ridden business.

It looks like Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has found an answer to her debt problems in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Mackenzie Booth may have escaped going to jail for putting on illegal gambling nights at Salt, but she’s still got a massive amount of debt to contend with.

The gambling nights were supposed to help clear some of the debts that had mounted up after the insurance failed to pay out for the toxic gas leak at the restaurant.

Unfortunately for Mac, things didn’t go to plan and she found herself in BIG trouble with the law.

As it was her not-very-bright idea, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) feels guilty for the trouble that she’s caused Mac and has vowed to help her out of the financial mire.

Having put their business heads together, the girls have decided that the best way to save Salt from going under is to get a new investor on board.

After returning from meetings with potential investors, an exhausted Mackenzie and Felicity can only wait to see if they get a bite…

The next day, everyone is excited when an investor calls Mackenzie with a very generous offer!

Everyone, that is, except Mac! It seems she's had a change of heart about the whole investor idea!

Knowing that it’s an easy way out of her debt problems, Mac’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is confused.

Why is she being so hesitant?

Finding a quiet moment, Mackenzie admits to Felicity that she’s struggling with the idea of sharing her business and the possibility of someone coming in and taking over so she thinks it would be better if she cut her losses and sold Salt.

But as Mac drowns her sorrows, Felicity has yet another brainwave…

What is Felicity planning this time?!

After stepping on a sea urchin at the beach, Nikaau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is in hospital where he’s got to have one of the spiky creature’s spines removed from his foot.

When it’s done, Nikau’s not pleased to hear that he’s being kept in overnight for observation, but he soon perks up when his nurse Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan) says she’ll keep him company.

The pair get on well and are soon getting along like old friends as they laugh and joke with each other.

And the next morning, when John Palmer (Shane Withington) picks up Nikau from the hospital, he can’t help but notice how they well get on.

Is romance on the cards for Nikau and Naomi?

If it is, where does that leave Nikau’s long-distance girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller)?!

