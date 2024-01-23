Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie has a HEART ATTACK?
Airs Friday 2 February 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has found herself caught-in-the-middle of the break-up between Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity knocks on Mackenzie's front door in the middle of the night, wanting to talk to her now estranged husband.
But Tane has now blocked all contact from Felicity, and already moved on by having a one-night stand!
Mackenzie sends Felicity on her way.
But the next day, Mackenzie confesses to Felicity's brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), that she is trying to protect Felicity from finding out the truth that Tane is sleeping with other women.
Unfortunately, Felicity accidentally finds out the truth and goes on the warpath again at Salt!
In the middle of the commotion, Mackenzie suddenly clutches her chest in pain, and falls to the floor...
Has Felicity's aggression towards Mackenzie caused her to have a HEART ATTACK?
After her scary late night fright in the car park, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has finally confided in fiance Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about what she has been going through since their ordeal at the hands of Vita Nova.
Justin is shocked to realise that while he was recovering in hospital, Leah has been going through a nightmare of her own.
Leah desperately needs some sleep after suffering from insomnia and night terrors.
Can she get through her nightly nightmares with Justin's loving support?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.