Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie has a HEART ATTACK?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has found herself caught-in-the-middle of the break-up between Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity knocks on Mackenzie's front door in the middle of the night, wanting to talk to her now estranged husband.



But Tane has now blocked all contact from Felicity, and already moved on by having a one-night stand!



Mackenzie sends Felicity on her way.



But the next day, Mackenzie confesses to Felicity's brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), that she is trying to protect Felicity from finding out the truth that Tane is sleeping with other women.



Unfortunately, Felicity accidentally finds out the truth and goes on the warpath again at Salt!



In the middle of the commotion, Mackenzie suddenly clutches her chest in pain, and falls to the floor...



Has Felicity's aggression towards Mackenzie caused her to have a HEART ATTACK?

Cash and Xander are at the scene when Mackenzie collapses on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After her scary late night fright in the car park, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has finally confided in fiance Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about what she has been going through since their ordeal at the hands of Vita Nova.



Justin is shocked to realise that while he was recovering in hospital, Leah has been going through a nightmare of her own.



Leah desperately needs some sleep after suffering from insomnia and night terrors.



Can she get through her nightly nightmares with Justin's loving support?

Can Leah and Justin finally put their nightmare behind them on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

