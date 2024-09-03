Home and Away spoilers: Mali is MENACED by the River Boys!
Airs Monday 9 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) is in debt to the River Boys on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The gang provided back-up when Mali recently confronted the criminal Allen family, after they attacked his brother Iluka and left him for dead.
When Mali wants to arrange payment for the custom surf board he has made for gang leader, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), he discovers it's an unofficial "mates rates" deal.
Meaning he won't get paid!
Mali attempts to stand his ground against the gang.
But later that day, Mali gets an unwelcome visit at the farmhouse from gang member, David 'Dingo' Lewis (JK Kazzi)...
Dingo threatens Mali to look after a MYSTERY locked bag.
But the BIG question is, WHAT is inside the bag?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) is alarmed after catching friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) crying over a broken bottle of whisky.
It looks like recovering alcoholic Irene has well and truly fallen off the wagon...
John is worried about Irene's increasing troubled state, after she was almost conned out of $25,000 by criminal, Bronte Langford.
Especially after she let loose during an interview with a journalist from The Coastal News.
At first, Irene tries to send John packing from the beach house, pretending that everything is alright.
However, after Irene confesses she is desperate for a real drink, John offers to take her to an AA meeting.
But John agree to keep Irene's secret for now?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
