Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers confronts her SECRET DAUGHTER!

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) has so far only confided in Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) about her suspicion that Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) is her long-lost daughter on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Marilyn decides to go undercover to find out more...



She sneaks into Heather's unoccupied van at the Caravan Park.



But Marilyn is unaware that Heather has seen her... and called the police!



Marilyn finds herself in an awkward situation when policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) ARRESTS her for breaking and entering!



Down at the Police Station, Marilyn refuses to reveal the REAL reason she broke into Heather's caravan.



But when the two women come face-to-face at the Caravan Park again later that day, the gloves are off...



How will Heather react when Marilyn confronts her with the birth certificate she found among Heather's belongings?

Heather gets Marilyn ARRESTED on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is reeling after the SHOCK news that Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is a married woman!



So WHY did hospital doctor Bree start hanging out with Remi and let him buy her a drink at Salt?



Feeling like a fool, Remi confronts Bree about her dishonesty.



Bree claims she's not interested in anything more than friendship with Remi.



But WHERE is Bree's husband, Jacob?



WHY hasn't he moved to Summer Bay with her?

Remi confronts Bree on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is not impressed by the ALL-NEW mean and moody Cash.



After witnessing the Senior Constable on police business at the hospital, Eden clocks Cash's attitude and wonders what's going on with her long ago lover.



But how will Cash react when Eden turns-up at the Police Station unannounced to question him about his change of personality?

No more Mr Nice Guy for Cash on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5