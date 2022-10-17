Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers confronts her SECRET DAUGHTER!
Airs Tuesday 25 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) has so far only confided in Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) about her suspicion that Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) is her long-lost daughter on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Marilyn decides to go undercover to find out more...
She sneaks into Heather's unoccupied van at the Caravan Park.
But Marilyn is unaware that Heather has seen her... and called the police!
Marilyn finds herself in an awkward situation when policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) ARRESTS her for breaking and entering!
Down at the Police Station, Marilyn refuses to reveal the REAL reason she broke into Heather's caravan.
But when the two women come face-to-face at the Caravan Park again later that day, the gloves are off...
How will Heather react when Marilyn confronts her with the birth certificate she found among Heather's belongings?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is reeling after the SHOCK news that Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is a married woman!
So WHY did hospital doctor Bree start hanging out with Remi and let him buy her a drink at Salt?
Feeling like a fool, Remi confronts Bree about her dishonesty.
Bree claims she's not interested in anything more than friendship with Remi.
But WHERE is Bree's husband, Jacob?
WHY hasn't he moved to Summer Bay with her?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is not impressed by the ALL-NEW mean and moody Cash.
After witnessing the Senior Constable on police business at the hospital, Eden clocks Cash's attitude and wonders what's going on with her long ago lover.
But how will Cash react when Eden turns-up at the Police Station unannounced to question him about his change of personality?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
