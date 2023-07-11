Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers is TERRIFIED when she is ATTACKED!
Airs Monday 17 July 2023 at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers is left terrified in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) when the threats made on her voicemail result in a brick being thrown through her window!
As the episode begins, John's sure that something's bothering Marilyn, but she won't let him see how scared she is.
But when she worries about a customer at the coffee cart watching her, and then lies to Alf, John's determined to get the truth.
Meanwhile, Marilyn goes to see Rose, wondering if she's managed to find who made the threat - but Rose tells her the investigation hasn't gone anywhere, leaving poor Ms Chambers really shaken.
Later, she finally confides in John but their conversation is interrupted when a brick comes smashing through the window, with a message attached saying 'no more interviews - or else!'
Elsewhere, Justin is distraught and angry when Cash reveals that Andrew's mother was a fake and they don't know who the teenager has left with.
Cash does some digging and finally finds out that 'Esther' is really called Margot Dafoe and she's the leader of the Vita Nova cult!
Immediately the men are worried that the teenager could be in danger. But where is he and what does Margot have planned for the youngster?
But he's been kicked off the case and Justin's still angry - can they work together to track down Andrew? Cash wants to make it right, but are they too late?
Home and Away continues on Tuesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
