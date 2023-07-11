Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers makes a BRAVE decision

Marilyn Chambers does some thinking in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) and makes a BRAVE decision about her battle against Stunning Organics.

She's still wrestling with whether to give a follow up interview to a national newspaper about the saga.

Roo and Irene urge Marilyn not to speak out, but later she stuns them by announcing she's doing it - she's fed up of being bullied by Stunning Organics!

Later, Roo tells her friend she's proud of her, but is danger still lurking when someone takes their photograph on the beach.

Marilyn makes a bold decision to ignore the threats she's received. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Justin fills Theo in on everything that's happened with Andrew. Theo blames himself, because it was his social media post that brought Margot to Summer Bay.

He sneakily gets the address of the compound but when his strange behaviour alerts Felicity, she mentions it to Justin and he intervenes, determined to stop Theo doing something stupid.

Justin clocks that Theo is ignoring Kirby's calls, and he admits they've not been seeing eye to eye.

But later on he reaches out to Kirby, asking her to talk.

Theo blames himself. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Kate's on the hunt for Xander, because she doesn't want to accept the cheque he put under the door. Xander urges her to save the money for Timothy, but she says the only thing he needs is Jamie back.

The pair share some memories and they clear the air, but when he tries to offer her money again, she's determined - she doesn't want the money. Xander's alive and Jamie's dead, and nothing Xander can do will make that fair.

Home and Away continues on Thursday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.