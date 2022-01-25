'Home and Away' spoilers: Marilyn Chambers QUITS the Diner!

Marilyn Chambers launches a new business venture after quitting her job at the Diner on Home and Away!

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) just hasn't been herself since waking-up from a coma on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Marilyn's whole attitude to life has changed and she is in danger of falling out with her nearest and dearest.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is surprised when she finds Marilyn drunk on wine and playing loud music at Summer Bay House.



It's a party for one!



Irene wants to talk about Marilyn's upcoming work shifts at the Diner.



But Irene is in for a surprise when Marilyn reveals she has QUIT the Diner!



Irene wonders how Marilyn is going to make money for herself.



However, she doesn't have to wait long to find out.



With some help from Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), Marilyn soon sets herself up outside the Bait Shop... as a tarot card reader!

Matthew accidentally meets his long-lost daughter Chloe on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is annoyed that Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny) is still hanging around Summer Bay.



Mia has already warned Matthew to get lost.



But he is determined to meet his now grown daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) one way or another.



As Matthew is walking towards the Diner, he overhears Irene calling after Chloe.



Suddenly, Matthew realises WHO Chloe is!



Matthew asks about Chloe's catering business.



Will he also reveal his true identity to unsuspecting Chloe?

Can Logan solve the mystery of what's going on with Marilyn on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) still hasn't been able to completely diagnose what's going on with patient, Marilyn.



It must be something to do with her exposure to the toxic chemicals during the nightmare lockdown at restaurant Salt.



But would that have lead to Marilyn's change in personality?



Irene is really worried about Marilyn's strange behaviour and pleads with Logan to investigate further.



The only problem is, Marilyn is refusing any further visits to the hospital.



WHAT will Logan do?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR