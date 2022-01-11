'Home and Away' spoilers: Meet the NEW Marilyn Chambers!

Marilyn Chambers is awake from the coma... but there's something different about her on Home and Away...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) left her friends and family fearing the worst after she slipped into a coma on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) believes Marilyn collapsed after having a delayed reaction to the recent toxic chemical attack at restaurant Salt.



Marilyn's ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has kept an anxious vigil beside her hospital bed while she has remained in a coma.



However, there's good news on today's episode of the Aussie soap when Marilyn regains consciousness.



But when John returns to the hospital to visit Marilyn, he is in for a rude awakening.



Marilyn makes it very clear that she does not want to see John!



They may have been married for five years, but now they are divorced, Marilyn would appreciate it if John kept his nose out of her personal business!



Both John and family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) are stunned by Marilyn's reaction.



What's with the new Marilyn?

Tane has received another red rose from his mystery stalker on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has received another red rose and cryptic note from his mystery stalker.



But he doesn't believe his ex-lover, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is the sender, since she appears to have done a runner from Summer Bay.



Is it Felicity's friend, Anne Sherman (Megan Smart) who is still playing mind games with Tane, after failing to kill him during the toxic chemical attack?



Tane is ready to put the nightmare behind him.



However, when he returns to work at the recently re-opened gym, he is suddenly struck by flashbacks of the night he was left for DEAD...



Tane stumbles outside and realises he is having a full-blown panic attack...

Bella gives boyfriend Nikau an ultimatum on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) vows he's going to find runaway Felicity and seek justice for his uncle, Tane.



However, Nikau's girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has had enough of his online hate campaign against Felicity.



She has already warned Nikau to leave the investigation to the police.



But when Nikau still seems intent on targetting Felicity, Bella gives him an ultimatum...

