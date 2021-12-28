'Home and Away' spoilers: Marilyn Chambers COLLAPSES...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) had a lucky escape after being trapped inside restaurant Salt during the toxic chemical attack on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



While other Summer Bay residents, including Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) were rushed to hospital after being exposed to the poisonous fumes, Marilyn seems to be OK.



Or is she?



As Marilyn walks home from the Diner, she suddenly begins to lose sensation in her legs.



Suddenly, she collapses to the ground!



Marilyn's phone slips from her hands and falls just out of reach...



Will someone find Marilyn before it's too late?

Despite all the bad blood between Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and her ex-lover, Tane Parata, she seems genuinely worried now that his life is hanging in the balance in hospital.



Felicity's policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is confused about her change-of-heart, considering she just took out a restraining order against Tane, forbidding him to come anywhere near her.

Things got heated when Cash served Tane with an AVO at the Surf Club on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

The plot thickens as the Federal Police are seen outside the Surf Club.



Cash reports that the Feds are taking over the investigation for fear of it being a domestic terror plot...



Everyone in the Bay is still shaken by the turn of events, including the rumours that Felicity may have been involved.



Cash's girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) wants to give Felicity the benefit of the doubt.



But while Jasmine is visiting Felicity at the Caravan Park, she makes a SHOCK discovery that could prove Felicity has been lying... and was responsible for the toxic chemical attack!

Will Dean accept Ziggy's help on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is feeling frustrated that he is still in so much pain after the clifftop car crash.



Dean just wants everything to return to normal so he can get back to work.



But his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is worried that he is rushing his recovery.



Dean needs to trust that Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has got a handle on everything at the Board Shop while Dean is away.



But what are they gonna do about all the extra bookings for Dean's surf school?



Ziggy has a solution to the problem, but Dean may not like it!

