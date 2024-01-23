Home and Away spoilers: NIGHT FRIGHT for Leah!
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) continues to be haunted by the ordeal that she and fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), suffered at the hands of vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Justin almost died, after a terrible fall while trying to escape from the abandoned factory where the couple were trapped.
Leah is now suffering from insomnia and night terrors.
But when Justin tries to get to the bottom of what's happening with Leah, she storms off to work!
However, later that night Justin is alarmed when he finds Leah standing alone and terrified in a carpark near the Diner.
WHAT has happened?
Will Leah confess ALL to Justin and finally admit that she needs some professional help?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and her ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), have decided to start songwriting together again.
Theo is still feeling a bit unsure about his lyric writing.
But Kirby encourages him along the way.
With the two falling back into a nice working routine, Theo suddenly has an idea that could make Leah and Justin's wedding day extra special.
WHAT is Theo planning?
There's trouble for John Palmer (Shane Withington), when Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) informs him that a student has dropped out of his Bronze Medallion course.
AND the student has filed a formal complaint against John, claiming bullying and micro-aggressions!
Is the situation serious?
Could John now be in BIG trouble?
