Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata can’t find the courage to accept his bravery award!
By Michael Darling published
Airs Thursday 18 August 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is nervous about collecting an award for bravery in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
When Nikau discovered he had been nominated for a bravery award, he didn’t react in the way that you might have expected…
Rather than be thrilled that Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan) had nominated him for the award after he saved her sister’s life, the lifeguard’s first thought was having to make a speech in front of loads of people at the ritzy and prestigious event.
When the day of the ceremony arrives, Nikau’s overcome with nerves, fearing that he’ll embarrass his surf club colleagues saying the wrong thing.
After offering to go with Nikau to support him, Naomi arrives at his place dressed to impress and there’s an awkward moment when she notes how handsome he looks in his suit, but it’s interrupted by John Palmer (Shane Withington) tooting his horn as he’s come to drive them to the ceremony…
Nikau doesn’t get very far though because he soon turns on his heels, saying he can’t do it.
As president of the surf club, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has made the trip up from Merimbula for the awards ceremony and he’s outraged that Nikau was a no-show.
Apart from the fact that it was rude, says Alf, Nikau's not only let down the club, but himself, too!
When Naomi witnesses Alf’s tirade, she tries to boost Nikau’s spirits by telling him how amazing he is and ends up kissing him!
Nikau’s shocked and when Naomi sees his stupefied reaction she’s left feeling humiliated and runs off…
Outside her house, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is being watched by a sinister leather-clad figure on a motorbike. She doesn’t clock him, but it’s revealed to be Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham), who’s been snooping around the gym and asking questions about how the Parata family came to own it.
It’s turned out that he’s not the guy that everyone thinks he is because he’s come to Summer Bay on a mission… to get back the money that Ari Parata took in an armed robbery and used to buy the gym!
Chloe also doesn’t realise that she’s being watched by Tex as he trains at the gym as a new member… probably because she’s wearing herself out juggling two jobs!
Chloe hardly has any time for her boyfriend Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and she’s barely eating or sleeping.
Although Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has suggested that Chloe should ditch one of her jobs, she continues with her juggling but she’s clearly not coping when she oversleeps and misses a shift at the Diner. Chloe’s devastated to let people down but how long before she realises that something’s got to give?
Meanwhile, Rose (Kirsty Mariller) keeps checking her phone for messages from Tex, who’s apparently gone to visit his brother.
When she unexpectedly runs into him, she’s confused.
If he’s back in town, why didn’t he text her?
Tex disarms Rose with his usual brand of charm saying he’s back now and all hers…
If only she knew what he’s really been up to!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com (opens in new tab).
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.