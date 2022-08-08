Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata can’t find the courage to accept his bravery award!

Nikau gets an attack of nerves about receiving his bravery award!

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is nervous about collecting an award for bravery in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

When Nikau discovered he had been nominated for a bravery award, he didn’t react in the way that you might have expected…

Rather than be thrilled that Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan) had nominated him for the award after he saved her sister’s life, the lifeguard’s first thought was having to make a speech in front of loads of people at the ritzy and prestigious event.

When the day of the ceremony arrives, Nikau’s overcome with nerves, fearing that he’ll embarrass his surf club colleagues saying the wrong thing.

Naomi is supposed to be accompanying Nikau to the ritzy event. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After offering to go with Nikau to support him, Naomi arrives at his place dressed to impress and there’s an awkward moment when she notes how handsome he looks in his suit, but it’s interrupted by John Palmer (Shane Withington) tooting his horn as he’s come to drive them to the ceremony…

John is supposed to be taking Nikau and Naomi to the ceremony. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau doesn’t get very far though because he soon turns on his heels, saying he can’t do it.

A nervous Nikau refuses to go to the awards bash. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As president of the surf club, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has made the trip up from Merimbula for the awards ceremony and he’s outraged that Nikau was a no-show.

Alf's flamin' fumin' with Nikau! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Apart from the fact that it was rude, says Alf, Nikau's not only let down the club, but himself, too!

Nikau gets a ticking off from Alf! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When Naomi witnesses Alf’s tirade, she tries to boost Nikau’s spirits by telling him how amazing he is and ends up kissing him!

Naomi kisses Nikau! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau’s shocked and when Naomi sees his stupefied reaction she’s left feeling humiliated and runs off…

Nikau recoils after Naomi tries to kiss him! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Outside her house, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is being watched by a sinister leather-clad figure on a motorbike. She doesn’t clock him, but it’s revealed to be Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham), who’s been snooping around the gym and asking questions about how the Parata family came to own it.

It’s turned out that he’s not the guy that everyone thinks he is because he’s come to Summer Bay on a mission… to get back the money that Ari Parata took in an armed robbery and used to buy the gym!

Chloe also doesn’t realise that she’s being watched by Tex as he trains at the gym as a new member… probably because she’s wearing herself out juggling two jobs!

The Parata family's house is being watched by Tex! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Chloe hardly has any time for her boyfriend Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and she’s barely eating or sleeping.

Although Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has suggested that Chloe should ditch one of her jobs, she continues with her juggling but she’s clearly not coping when she oversleeps and misses a shift at the Diner. Chloe’s devastated to let people down but how long before she realises that something’s got to give?

Meanwhile, Rose (Kirsty Mariller) keeps checking her phone for messages from Tex, who’s apparently gone to visit his brother.

Tex charms Rose! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When she unexpectedly runs into him, she’s confused.

If he’s back in town, why didn’t he text her?

Tex disarms Rose with his usual brand of charm saying he’s back now and all hers…

If only she knew what he’s really been up to!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5