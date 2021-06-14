'Home and Away' spoilers: Nikau Parata CHEATS on girlfriend Bella Nixon?

Nikau Parata is caught kissing model Allegra on Home and Away!

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is pressured into a last-minute photoshoot by model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

But Nikau is unaware that scheming Sienna is also secretly plotting to stir up trouble between him and girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

Sienna has deliberately paired Nikau with glamorous model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) again.

Sienna has given Allegra some STRICT instructions to push the boundaries between her and Nikau…

Bella is already aware of the on-camera chemistry between Nikau and Allegra and is starting to feel insecure.

So as the photoshoot on the pier gets underway, Bella is not impressed when Allegra unexpectedly kisses Nikau on camera! As an upset Bella flees the scene, it looks like the damage is done…

Bella is SHOCKED when she sees Nikau and Allegra kissing on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) are down-in-the-dumps.

The couple’s plan to start running their food truck business has suffered a setback.

The bank has refused to give them a business loan.

Ryder wonders how they can raise the start-up capital they need and he is even prepared to sell his beloved car!

But just when the situation is looking hopeless, Ryder and Chloe are thrown a lifeline by some UNEXPECTED silent investors!

WHO will help Ryder and Chloe get their business up and running on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere in the Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is annoyed when Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) announces she wants to hire a private investigator.

Justin was hoping Leah had dropped her search for conwoman Susie McAllister, but it looks like it is back ON!

Stressed-out and still suffering back pain, Justin continues to secretly over medicate on painkillers…

Justin continues to secretly pop painkillers on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

