Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata in daring SEA RESCUE!

Can lifeguard Nikau Parata save the life of a woman who almost drowns at sea on Home and Away...

It all goes a bit Baywatch when lifeguard, Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo), hits the surf in search of a missing swimmer on Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Nikau dives in to save the woman, who has slipped beneath the waves.



She is eventually pulled from the surf but remains unconscious...



Back on the beach, Nikau and Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), begin CPR on the woman.



The woman's sister, Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan), looks on in desperation as Nikau and John race against time to try and save her life.



Can the lifeguards save the day?



Or is tragedy about to STRIKE?

Naomi fears the worst for her sister on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is starting to regret letting Justin Morgan (James Stewart) help him with his urgent TAFE assignment.



Justin keeps breathing down Leo's neck about the looming deadline.



Which only stresses out Theo even more!



Theo is uneasy when Justin wants him to hand over his laptop computer so that he can put some finishing touches to Theo's essay.



Can Theo really bring himself to hand in an assignment that is barely his own work?



Meanwhile, Theo's girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is being mentored by Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Leah reckons it's time that Chloe rediscovered her business mojo instead of spending all her spare time with boyfriend, Theo!



After a shaky start, Chloe starts to really appreciate Leah's mentorship and being tutored about accounting software.



Thanks to Leah, it's not long before Chloe has landed herself a new money-making side-hustle!



But WHAT is it?

Justin takes charge of Theo's TAFE assignment on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is convinced she could be spending some time behind bars, after confessing to running illegal gambling sessions at her restaurant Salt.



Mackenzie returns home after a meeting with her lawyer, and reveals she is pleading GUILTY.



This looks honourable, plus it's her first offence.



However, it all depends what kind of mood the judge is in on the day.



Mackenzie tries to put on a brave face.



But her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are alarmed when they find Mackenzie hiding in the store room at Salt.



She's terrified of going to prison and is a tearful mess...

Dean and Ziggy put their differences aside to help Mackenzie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5