Home and Away spoilers: Remi and Eden have a massive FALLOUT!
Airs Wednesday 12 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is furious after being betrayed by Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Because of Remi's eye-witness account about the ill-fated confrontation between Eden's ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), and her new fella, Tim Russell (George Pullar), Cash has now been ARRESTED!
As Remi starts to reel from the repercussions of what he has done, Eden makes it clear that their friendship is over!
Even Justin Morgan (James Stewart), who found Cash suspiciously crouched over Tim's motionless body, does not believe the copper is responsible for the violent attack on Tim.
Justin reminds Remi that Police officers don't do well in prison...
Is it too late for Remi to undo the damage he has done?
It looks like Harper Matheson's (Jessica Redmayne) surgery was a success.
Or was it?
When pregnant Harper has a contraction, her worried partner Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) calls doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).
It's far too early in Harper's pregnancy for the baby to be born...
Are things about to go from bad to worse for Harper and Tane?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) are keeping their new romance under wraps.
They're not entirely sure how Abigail's protective brother Levi will react if he finds out.
Plus, the fact housemates Mali and Abigail are both living under the same roof just makes the situation a bit too close to home!
However, you can't fool Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) for long.
She has previously had suspicions that something is brewing between Mali and Abigail.
So she's not happy when she finds out that Mali and Abigail have got together!
The question is, will Mackenzie agree to keep their relationship a secret from her boyfriend Levi?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
