Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter's plan for the band turns SOUR!

Remi Carter has a lot on his plate in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

Old friend Mercedes has arrived in the Bay in her full motorcycling, violin-playing, rock-chick glory! Remi is hoping she'll be a secret weapon for Lyrik in the Battle of the Bands.

But Eden is convinced Mercedes is a snake! She's not impressed that Remi is so charmed by his shared history with Mercedes, who's claiming to be Remi's original sidekick.

Eden's worried she's playing second fiddle to the violin-playing newcomer.

Eden doesn't want to play second fiddle to violinist Mercedes. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Kirby's in trouble with Irene for abandoning her shift at work, so she and Eden are more than happy to sack off the rehearsal and avoid both Theo and Mercedes.

But together they realise if they form a united front, they'll get through it. And it pays off because the new string section soon has Lyrik sounding AMAZING.

But not for long! Soon tensions are bubbling over again and the band are at each other's throats.

Eden shows Mercedes the door, while Kirby and Theo try to work out if they can put their personal problems aside to make the band work. Is Remi's plan to unite the band over for good?

Mali and Rose want to chat about their relationship. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Rose and Mali are in romance limbo. They need to talk about their budding relationship but hungover - and heartbroken - Kirby keeps getting in the way!

Eventually they catch up and Mali promises things are different now - but Rose isn't convinced. And it's Kirby who makes Mali realise that if you care for someone, you show up for them.

Can Rose and Mali make a go of things?

Home and Away continues on Tuesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.