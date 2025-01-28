Home and Away spoilers: Roo returns to Summer Bay!

Roo is back and determined to find out what is troubling her dad Alf on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has been gone from Summer Bay for months on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roo has been off sailing the high seas aboard the cruise ship where her nephew, Ryder Jackson, works.



However, after receiving an SOS phone call about her dad Alf (Ray Meagher), Roo is heading home...



Alf just hasn't been himself since returning from a visit to see his wife Martha in Merimbula.



At the Stewart house, family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is fussing around Alf when Roo unexpectedly walks through the door!



Alf is not impressed when he realises Marilyn has called Roo to come home and check-up on him.



How much will Alf reveal when Roo demands to know WHAT has been going on?

Things are a bit weird at Yabbie Creek Police Station now that Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is the boss of Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Rose feels uneasy about Cash's demotion.



How will their new ranks affect their day-to-day working relationship?



What will Cash advise when Rose reveals how she really feels about their new roles?

Rose is feeling awkward about being Cash's boss on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) attempts to put on a brave face after being dropped as a client by her therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



However, she is secretly devastated since she was really starting to make some progress confronting her past demons with Tim's help.



Abigail's housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), finds her upset and provides a shoulder to cry on.



Friend and housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), notices how attentive Mali is being towards Abigail.



But how will the surf shop boss react when Mackenzie suspects that he has a love crush on Abigail!

WHO could Mali be falling for on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

