Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart has a medical EMERGENCY!

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is still recovering after donating a kidney to prolong the life of her ill mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Roo refuses to rest.



She's determined to keep the Stewart family business running so her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), can spend as much time as possible with his wife, Martha.



When Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) asks Roo to keep an eye on the coffee cart at the Caravan Park, Roo can't resist unloading some stacked boxes.



But just as Roo is lifting some of the heavy boxes, disaster strikes...



Roo stumbles into the Diner, desperately in need of medical attention.



Will Roo be OK?

Roo is taken to hospital after an unfortunate accident on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At Northern District Hospital, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is not in a good mood.



The doctor gives Roo a lecture after her unfortunate accident, and then snaps at her dad, Alf, after he asks if Roo can remain in hospital longer so she can recover.



Logan reminds Alf that there are critical patients who need the hospital beds.



They are not running a babysitting clinic for disobedient patients like Roo!



Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is alarmed by Logan's moody and unprofessional behaviour.



WHAT has gotten into the medic?

WHAT or WHO has put Logan in a bad mood on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is not amused after being caught naked in the shower by Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), take her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), aside and tell the lad that his girlfriend, Chloe, can't keep staying over at the Morgan house.



Justin and Leah are desperate for some privacy.



However, when Theo fails to have the awkward conversation with Chloe, Justin and Leah take matters into their own hands.



Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment, Justin says something that threatens to make the situation a whole LOT worse...

Justin and Leah's plan to handle the Theo/Chloe situation is a disaster on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5