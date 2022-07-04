Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart has a medical EMERGENCY!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 15 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is still recovering after donating a kidney to prolong the life of her ill mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Roo refuses to rest.
She's determined to keep the Stewart family business running so her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), can spend as much time as possible with his wife, Martha.
When Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) asks Roo to keep an eye on the coffee cart at the Caravan Park, Roo can't resist unloading some stacked boxes.
But just as Roo is lifting some of the heavy boxes, disaster strikes...
Roo stumbles into the Diner, desperately in need of medical attention.
Will Roo be OK?
At Northern District Hospital, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is not in a good mood.
The doctor gives Roo a lecture after her unfortunate accident, and then snaps at her dad, Alf, after he asks if Roo can remain in hospital longer so she can recover.
Logan reminds Alf that there are critical patients who need the hospital beds.
They are not running a babysitting clinic for disobedient patients like Roo!
Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is alarmed by Logan's moody and unprofessional behaviour.
WHAT has gotten into the medic?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is not amused after being caught naked in the shower by Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).
Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), take her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), aside and tell the lad that his girlfriend, Chloe, can't keep staying over at the Morgan house.
Justin and Leah are desperate for some privacy.
However, when Theo fails to have the awkward conversation with Chloe, Justin and Leah take matters into their own hands.
Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment, Justin says something that threatens to make the situation a whole LOT worse...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.