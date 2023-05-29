Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart has an ALLERGIC REACTION!

Roo Stewart has a medical EMERGENCY after trying out some Stunning Organics skincare products on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has an unfortunate encounter with Stunning Organics on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roo wants to be a good friend and support Marilyn Chambers in her role as a brand ambassador for the skincare company.



Roo offers to buy some of the skincare products.



But when Marilyn gets Roo to sample one of the new face masks, it's not long before Roo complains of a burning sensation!



Roo has a terrible allergic reaction to the supposedly safe products, and hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has to rush to the rescue!



Will Marilyn start to have doubts about Stunning Organics?

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) confides in his sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), that he is still struggling in the aftermath of his paramedic partner, Jamie's death.

Jamie died at the scene after he and Xander were ambushed by violent thugs, desperate to steal drugs from their ambulance.



Rose fears that Xander's recovery may be going backwards, after he attended Jamie's funeral.



Everything's too much for Xander at the moment and he later reveals to Rose he's thinking of quitting his job as a paramedic...

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has come to an understanding and agreed to commit to his counselling sessions with Amanda (Alex Malone).



Justin feels ready to try and tackle the reason behind his anger issues.



The garage boss starts to make a breakthrough when he opens-up about the murder of his parents years earlier by a drugs syndicate, who then tracked down Justin and his siblings in Summer Bay when they were in witness protection.



Could the SHOCK Morgan family history be the likely root cause of Justin's anger issues?

