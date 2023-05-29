Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart has an ALLERGIC REACTION!
Airs Friday 9 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has an unfortunate encounter with Stunning Organics on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Roo wants to be a good friend and support Marilyn Chambers in her role as a brand ambassador for the skincare company.
Roo offers to buy some of the skincare products.
But when Marilyn gets Roo to sample one of the new face masks, it's not long before Roo complains of a burning sensation!
Roo has a terrible allergic reaction to the supposedly safe products, and hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has to rush to the rescue!
Will Marilyn start to have doubts about Stunning Organics?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) confides in his sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), that he is still struggling in the aftermath of his paramedic partner, Jamie's death.
Jamie died at the scene after he and Xander were ambushed by violent thugs, desperate to steal drugs from their ambulance.
Rose fears that Xander's recovery may be going backwards, after he attended Jamie's funeral.
Everything's too much for Xander at the moment and he later reveals to Rose he's thinking of quitting his job as a paramedic...
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has come to an understanding and agreed to commit to his counselling sessions with Amanda (Alex Malone).
Justin feels ready to try and tackle the reason behind his anger issues.
The garage boss starts to make a breakthrough when he opens-up about the murder of his parents years earlier by a drugs syndicate, who then tracked down Justin and his siblings in Summer Bay when they were in witness protection.
Could the SHOCK Morgan family history be the likely root cause of Justin's anger issues?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
