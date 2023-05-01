Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart makes a SHOCK discovery!

Roo Stewart investigates and makes an alarming discovery about Ava's obsession on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has started tutoring troublesome teenager, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roo is aware that Ava's presence has been causing problems between her dad, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Determined to help keep the peace, Roo has offered to tutor Ava... but secretly keep an eye on her at the same time!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Roo hears about Ava's superfan account, I<3Theo.



Roo investigates further and is shocked by what she finds...



Has Ava's obsession with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) reached a whole new level of WRONG?

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is spending plenty of time over at Lyrik's share house now that he and band member, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are back together.



But with the rest of the band around, the couple can't seem to get any alone time together.



Plus, everything seems to revolve around music.



Summer Bay copper Cash starts to feel like a fish out of water around Eden and her band mates.



Is Cash cut-out for Eden's rock 'n roll lifestyle?

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is thrown by Felicity Newman's (Jacqui Purvis) unexpected proposal!



The couple have only just got back together again.



Plus, their previous engagement sent Felicity into a downward spiral of self-doubt.



Is she really ready for marriage?



Or has she just popped the question because she's desperate to make amends with Tane for the way she broke-up with him?



But Felicity is determined to prove that she's ready to make an official commitment her and Tane's relationship.



Will Tane finally put a ring on it... again?

