Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart makes a SHOCK discovery!
Airs Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has started tutoring troublesome teenager, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Roo is aware that Ava's presence has been causing problems between her dad, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
Determined to help keep the peace, Roo has offered to tutor Ava... but secretly keep an eye on her at the same time!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Roo hears about Ava's superfan account, I<3Theo.
Roo investigates further and is shocked by what she finds...
Has Ava's obsession with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) reached a whole new level of WRONG?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is spending plenty of time over at Lyrik's share house now that he and band member, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are back together.
But with the rest of the band around, the couple can't seem to get any alone time together.
Plus, everything seems to revolve around music.
Summer Bay copper Cash starts to feel like a fish out of water around Eden and her band mates.
Is Cash cut-out for Eden's rock 'n roll lifestyle?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is thrown by Felicity Newman's (Jacqui Purvis) unexpected proposal!
The couple have only just got back together again.
Plus, their previous engagement sent Felicity into a downward spiral of self-doubt.
Is she really ready for marriage?
Or has she just popped the question because she's desperate to make amends with Tane for the way she broke-up with him?
But Felicity is determined to prove that she's ready to make an official commitment her and Tane's relationship.
Will Tane finally put a ring on it... again?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.