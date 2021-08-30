'Home and Away' spoilers: SHOCK car crash cliffhanger!

The lives of THREE Summer Bay favourites hang in the balance on Home and Away...

Today's episode of Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) ends on a SHOCK cliffhanger!



A car carrying THREE Summer Bay residents somehow skids off the road and crashes down a hillside...



WHO is in the car... and will they survive?





Will the Summer Bay faves survive this SHOCK car crash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are not in a good place after she confessed to kissing her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



Ziggy manages to make the situation worse when she suggests Tane has the opportunity to sleep with someone else as payback.



But after giving Ziggy the cold shoulder treatment for a while, Tane shows-up at the farmhouse and admits he can't stand being the jealous boyfriend.



Tane is willing to give Ziggy another chance.



But she has to promise that she and Dean are done for good.



Will Ziggy tell Tane what he wants to hear?

Tane and Ziggy kiss and make up on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his pregnant girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) have a bust-up after the heavy-handed way Ari lectured his nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Nikau has now done a runner from Summer Bay and nobody knows where he has gone!



While Mia is worried about Nikau's whereabouts, Ari decides to drown his sorrows at Salt.



But his drunken behaviour does not impress Mia.

Tane is not impressed when he finds Ari getting drunk with Dean at Salt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Romance is in the air for Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee).



Tori remains unaware that Christian is soon planning to pop the question (again!).



Christian sets his plans in motion with a romantic brunch for Tori at Salt.



It definitely looks like the couple are back on track after all their recent dramas.

Tori and Christian enjoy a romantic brunch at Salt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau has no intention of returning to Summer Bay after his massive bust-up with uncle Ari.



However, after hitching a ride to the middle of nowhere, Nikau realises he faces spending the night outside in the cold countryside.



Swallowing his pride, Nikau decides to make a phonecall for help.



But WHO does he call to come and rescue him?

WHO does runaway Nikau call for help on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.