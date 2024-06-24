Home and Away spoilers: SOMEONE gets shot!

A SHOCK turn of events leaves SOMEONE fighting for their life on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



As filming of All Our Tomorrows continues, star Stevie Marlow (played by Catherine Van-Davies) is feeling happy after reconnecting with Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



It looks like the previously short-lived lovers are back ON!

After hooking-up at rocker Remi's place, Stevie hurries back to the beach for more filming.



She doesn't want to get on the wrong side of director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu) again!



But Stevie remains blissfully unaware that her life is in DANGER...



Stevie's personal bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is alarmed when he receives a phone call with the SHOCK news that Stevie's stalker, Sidney Wickham (Joshua McElroy), is back on the loose!



Wait, wasn't obsessed fan Sidney supposed to be under lock and key in Police custody?!



Cash springs into action and charges towards the beach where Stevie is performing her character's emotional climax.



But both Cash and Stevie are unaware that Sidney is lurking nearby, armed with a shotgun...

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is getting prepped for his trial with lawyer, Marshall Aldman (Nic English).



The situation has been complicated by Tane's discovery that his friends, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris), have been called to testify AGAINST him in court.



Tane knows he could face the full force of the law for previously going on the run with abandoned baby, Maia.



Tane is left fearing the worst when Marshall admits that he could be facing up to 15 years in prison...



So gym boss Tane makes a decision to get his business affairs in order.



He decides to sign over Summer Bay Fit to someone close to home.



But WHO?

Tane discovers he could be facing a long time in prison on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

