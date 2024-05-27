Home and Away spoilers: Cash confronts Stevie's STALKER!

The mystery of Stevie Marlow's (played by Catherine Van-Davies) stalker remains unsolved on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, bodyguard Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is now off the case.



Celebrity client Stevie has told Cash his services are no longer required.



However, Cash's mind is very much still on the job.



Especially when he sees Stevie is back on social media, with the promise of a BIG announcement for all her fans later that day.



Cash is alarmed that Stevie has made her location very obvious, for everyone to see... including her stalker who is still on the loose!



At the media event, uninvited Cash clashes with Stevie when he insists on keeping surveillance.



As a crowd of fans gather around Stevie for autographs and selfies, Cash senses DANGER...



Suddenly, a rogue fan pushes to the front of the crowd and lunges at Stevie!



As Cash chases after the man into an underground carpark, will he finally shutdown the obsessed fan who has been making Stevie's life a misery?

Is Cash about to catch Stevie's stalker on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) had the most amazing wedding day with her new husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



But Leah remains unaware that her visiting friend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) has gradually been leading her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), down a risky path.



Thanks to troubled Valerie's "party pills", wedding band Lyrik got arrested and their van impounded!



So when Justin and Leah return home, he is not happy to catch Theo and Valerie together.



Justin busted the pair about to pop some pills at the wedding and told Theo that it was time for Valerie to go.



But as Theo continues to stick by Valerie, Justin decides it's time for Leah to finally know the TERRIBLE truth...



How will Leah react when she finds out what a bad influence Valerie has been on Theo?



Is Valerie's time in Summer Bay about to come to an end?

Will Leah finally discover the truth about friend Valerie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5