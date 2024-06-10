Home and Away spoilers: Stevie has BIG plans for Summer Bay!
Airs Monday 17 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Stevie Marlow (played by Catherine Van-Davies) has returned to Summer Bay with a BIG announcement on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The actress has surprised her former personal bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), with the news that she is planning to shoot her new rom-com, All Our Tomorrows, in the Bay!
Stevie wastes no time in location scouting with film director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu).
They have a LOT of work to do before production begins.
However, Nelson is initially a bit distracted.
It seems someone in Summer Bay has caught the eye of the handsome film director!
Meanwhile, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) decide to go for a girl's day out on the beach.
However, Stevie manages to kill the vibe when she insists on rehearsing a scene for All Our Tomorrows, and very publicly kisses Bree's ex-boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)!
Bree and Remi have already made peace with each other over the break-up of their relationship.
But that doesn't mean that Bree wants to see her ex kissing his new girlfriend Stevie at every turn!
Kirby has already encouraged friend Bree that it is time for her to move on from Remi.
So after catching the eye of Nelson, Bree decides to take a chance and accepts his offer to go out on a date!
Could there be a NEW romance in store for doctor Bree?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.