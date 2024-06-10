Home and Away spoilers: Stevie has BIG plans for Summer Bay!

Stevie is determined to film her new rom-com in the Bay on Home and Away!

Stevie Marlow (played by Catherine Van-Davies) has returned to Summer Bay with a BIG announcement on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The actress has surprised her former personal bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), with the news that she is planning to shoot her new rom-com, All Our Tomorrows, in the Bay!



Stevie wastes no time in location scouting with film director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu).



They have a LOT of work to do before production begins.



However, Nelson is initially a bit distracted.



It seems someone in Summer Bay has caught the eye of the handsome film director!

Remi and Stevie rehearse a scene and KISS on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) decide to go for a girl's day out on the beach.



However, Stevie manages to kill the vibe when she insists on rehearsing a scene for All Our Tomorrows, and very publicly kisses Bree's ex-boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)!



Bree and Remi have already made peace with each other over the break-up of their relationship.

But that doesn't mean that Bree wants to see her ex kissing his new girlfriend Stevie at every turn!



Kirby has already encouraged friend Bree that it is time for her to move on from Remi.



So after catching the eye of Nelson, Bree decides to take a chance and accepts his offer to go out on a date!



Could there be a NEW romance in store for doctor Bree?

Kirby and Bree head for a girl's day out on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nelson invites Bree out on a date on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5