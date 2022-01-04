'Home and Away' spoilers: Surf class DISASTER for Ziggy Astoni!

Will Ziggy Astoni come clean to Dean after an unfortunate accident during one of his surf classes on Home and Away?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is doing her best to help out while her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) recovers from a life-and-death car crash on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is running Dean's surf board business in his absence.



But Ziggy decides to step in and help Nikau run Dean's surf club lessons on the beach.



Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is worried about Ziggy's lack of teaching experience.



But garage mechanic Ziggy reckons she's got the situation covered.



However, things take a TERRIBLE turn when a female customer gets hit by a board out in the ocean!



Ziggy plays down the incident and urges Nikau not to tell Dean about the unfortunate accident.



But when the victim posts on social media about the surf class disaster, how long will it be before Dean discovers the truth?

Bella is annoyed when Nikau poses for a selfie with a fan on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) starts to feel insecure around boyfriend, Nikau again.



Bella feels pushed out of the picture when two giggly gals sign-up for Nikau's surfing lesson.

It quickly becomes obvious the girls are only joining the class so that they can take selfies and flirt with former model, Nikau!



Will Bella keep a lid on her feelings?



Or is her mistrust of the situation going to lead to more trouble for the couple?

John wants answers from Logan about his ex-wife Marilyn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

John reels from the news about his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



Marilyn has slipped into a coma after her sudden collapse.



John wants answers from doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), who believes Marilyn has had a delayed reaction after being exposed during the chemical attack at restaurant Salt.



John is beside himself at the thought of Marilyn's condition deteriorating further...

Martha is on the move to the city for further treatment on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Elsewhere, there is better news for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker).



Alf's wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) is on the mend after the chemical attack.



But her kidneys are still failing and she'll need dialysis at a renal unit in the city.



Alf can't bear the thought of being parted from his wife.



Will Alf pack his bags and move down to the city to be with Martha?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR