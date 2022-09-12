Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata and Nikau's secret is EXPOSED...

Will Tane Parata and his nephew Nikau be judged GUILTY when news of their dealings with the biker gang becomes talk of the town on Home and Away?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox Reo), have lived to tell the tale after their scary run-in with the biker gang on Home and Away (1:45pm - Channel 5)*



(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).



But gang leader, Marty, is DEAD after a shoot-out with policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



And it looks like Marty's righthand man, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), will be spending a whole LOT of time behind bars.



So the nightmare is over.



OR is it?



Tane and Nikau are alarmed to discover they are front page of The Coastal News.



The word is out about the biker gang's arrest, and the Parata family's involvement with them.



This does not look good for gym boss, Tane, or beach lifesaver, Nikau.



Will their reputations in Summer Bay be RUINED?

Will Dean manage to find Ziggy and Remi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Out in the middle of nowhere, it looks like there's NO ESCAPE for Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



The friends have been locked in a shed by the dodgy dealer who sold them a secondhand van and then stole Ziggy's car.



Neither Ziggy or Remi have their phones.



With the daylight fading, it looks like Ziggy and Remi will unexpectedly be spending the night together...



But Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), may have something to say about that.



He teams-up with his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), to try and pinpoint Ziggy and Remi's whereabouts.



Will their detective work pay-off and lead to a rescue mission?

Rose still feels guilty about the SHOCK shootout on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

While Cash remains in hospital, recovering from his gunshot wound, his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is dealing with the fallout from all the biker gang drama.



The case is deeply personal to Rose, who started a relationship with terrible Tex before she knew his true identity.



After the humiliation of having the details of the relationship revealed in court, Rose feels defeated...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5