Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata has something ROMANTIC to ask Felicity!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 26 July 2022
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is on the mend after THAT stabbing at Salt on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tane's faithful girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), has remained by his side throughout his recovery.
So when gym manager, Tane, decides it's time to resume full duties at Summer Bay Fit, Felicity wants to make sure he's not rushing to take on more than he can handle.
Touched by Felicity's continued concern, Tane wonders why she would want to move back to the Caravan Park after spending so much time at the Parata house during his recovery.
After Tane discovers Felicity has packed her bags ready to return to her caravan, he suddenly pops the question:
Move in with me!
But Felicity is caught offguard by Tane's romantic plan.
Is their relationship really ready for this BIG step?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) does not like the way that Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has been playing around with the feelings of Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier).
So Xander goes into protective brother mode and confronts copper Cash on the beach.
Oh boy, it's certainly going to be awkward for Cash and Rose to work a shift together at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
Especially after Rose came clean to Xander and admitted she's got romantic feelings for Cash, who happens to be in a relationship with their sister, Jasmine!
Cash and Rose attempt to put their differences aside for the sake of the job.
But Cash is left reeling when a harsh Rose makes it clear there are going to be some NEW rules moving forward...
But WHAT are Rose's rules?
The new handyman, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), is off to a flying start running both the Bait Shop and the Caravan Park.
Tex insists he's got everything under control.
However for some reason, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) can't quite bring herself to leave Tex completely to his own devices.
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is alarmed as Marilyn starts to become a ruthless micromanager, pushing Tex from one task to the next.
Will Tex's first day on the job also turn out to be his LAST?
