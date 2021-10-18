'Home and Away' spoilers: Theo Poulos gets CAR-JACKED?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has only been in Summer Bay for about five minutes and he's already proving to be a whole lot of TROUBLE on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is standing by her nephew Theo, even though the lad never quite seems to be telling the truth.



But Leah and her fella Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are in for a SHOCK when Theo stumbles back to the Morgan house in a terrible state.



Theo is injured and dazed and claims he was the target of an attempted carjacking!



Say what?!



Justin is not fully convinced by Theo's claims.



However, Leah is now fearful that Theo is in some kind of danger and decides it's all the more reason that her nephew stays with them at the Morgan house.



While all the trouble with Theo is going on in the background, Justin's sister Tori (Penny McNamee) is desperately trying to conduct her last-minute video interview for a hospital job in London.



Amidst the chaos at the Morgan house, can Tori put on her best professional manner and impress the interview panel?

Nikau is determined to make things right with Bella on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is not giving-up on convincing Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to reignite her passion for photography.



The trouble is, each time Bella picks-up a camera she is reminded of all the heartbreak surrounding her and Nikau's bitter break-up.



The pair are desperately still trying to put all the tears and sadness behind them.



But when Nikau's approach fails to work, WHO does he turn to for help in convincing Bella to start shooting photos again?

WHY does John need to find some friends... and fast on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) gets in over his head when he books an entire table of six at the charity fundraiser.



The trouble is, John has no idea who the other five guests are!



In a panic, John starts inviting anyone he can think of to help fill the seats.



But it's not looking good!



Will John be forced to backtrack on his offer and end up looking like an uncharitable fool in front of the whole community?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR