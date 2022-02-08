'Home and Away' spoilers: Theo Poulos goes for a JOYRIDE!

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is down on his luck after his bust-up with Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo now no longer has anyone to film his money-making online videos with.



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) finds Theo moping about and tries to convince him to give up on making any more videos.



Theo has only got himself to blame.



He never should have made a move on Ryder's ex-girfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



However, Theo refuses to admit defeat.



Theo is impressed by Nikau Parata's new lifesaver job at the Surf Club.



But he's even more impressed when he sees Nikau has been left in charge of one of the Surf Club vehicles.



Theo distracts Nikau by claiming that he's seen someone in need of a lifeguard.



While Nikau races onto the beach in search of the "emergency", Theo jumps into the Surf Club vehicle and STEALS it!



Theo can't believe his luck as he makes his escape and live streams his joyride to his online subscribers



But is Theo's luck about to run out?

Theo pulls a prank on new lifesaver Nikau on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is annoyed when she discovers her hot-headed brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is blaming her boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) for the fact he may never surf again.



Mackenzie can't believe Dean is being so hostile towards Logan, when the medic saved his life after last year's shock car crash.



Mackenzie does not want to be caught in her situation where she has to choose between her brother and her boyfriend.



But unfortunately, Dean isn't about to forgive and forget anytime soon...

Are Dean's days of surfing officially over on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is back in Summer Bay.



She has been transferred back to Northern District Hospital from the city.



But Martha's health remains fragile and she will need a kidney transplant if she is going to survive...



Martha's husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) and daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) feel horribly helpless about the situation.



But Roo is determined to find out if she can give her mum the ultimate gift... by becoming a kidney donor!

Martha's health is fading fast on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR