Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos has a plan for a NEW video project

Is Theo Poulos about to get up to more mischief with another video prank on Home and Away?

You would think that Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) had learned his lesson after his recent arrest and community service on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But it looks like the garage mechanic has got an idea for another video project!



Luckily this time around, both Theo and his buddy, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) intend to use their video-making powers for good!



The fellas invite friends and family to share their memories of Ari Parata on camera.



It's a heartfelt gesture that brings everyone together in their grief.



Theo and Ryder intend to give the finished footage to the Parata family.



Will it help give the family some closure after their tragic loss?

Ryder confides in Felicity about the death of his dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Ryder is struggling to know quite how to approach and support his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) in aftermath of Ari's death.



Ari was like a father to Chloe, and was even prepared to take the fall for the murder of her own father, Matthew Montgomery, to protect her.



Ryder finds himself confiding in his new Salt co-worker, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) about dealing with grief.



Ari's death has stirred-up memories about the death of his own dad, Evan Slater.



Evan was already terminally ill when he tracked down his long-lost son, Ryder, in Summer Bay.



Father and son shared a short but sweet relationship.



Ryder wonders if the pain ever subsides.



Felicity digs deep into her own experience of her dad's death by suicide, to offer Ryder some honest advice.

Cash has changed his mind about moving in with Jasmine on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) felt embarassed and humiliated when her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) turned down her invitation for them to live together.



However, after a stern talking to from his sister, Felicity, the Summer Bay copper appears to have had a change of heart.



Felicity makes it clear that Cash's protective big brother behaviour can be smothering.



He should be focused on his relationship with Jasmine rather than worrying about her all the time.



So, Cash arranges a romantic lunch for Jasmine where he presents her with a gift of ... his toothbrush!



Jasmine is totally confused by Cash's behaviour.



When he tries to explain that he's ready for them to live together after all, will Cash get the happy reaction from Jasmine he is hoping for?

