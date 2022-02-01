'Home and Away' spoilers: Theo Poulos makes a CONFESSION...

It seems like Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) are finally buddies after going into business together on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Over the past few weeks, the lads have been teaming-up to film online video challenges, that have been making them a whole LOT of money!



For their latest showdown, Theo claims he has the ULTIMATE challenge.



He wants them to do firewalking across HOT coals!



But as a crowd gathers to watch the fellas do their firewalk at the Caravan Park, will they find themselves in trouble with resident policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright)?



After the adrenalin rush of all the drama, Theo is still declared the WINNER.



Riding high on his triumph over Ryder, cocky Theo decides to add insult to injury by letting slip that he also recently kissed Ryder's ex-girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett)!



How will Ryder react to his new "friend" Theo's betrayal?

Nikau supports Bella when she has doubts about being a freelance photographer on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has finally picked-up her camera again and is trying to rediscover her passion for photography.



Family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) reckons Bella could try her luck as a freelance photographer.



So she approaches Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) about taking promotional photos for the Club.



But John claims to be on a tight budget and tries to get FREE work out of her.



Cheeky!



But Bella's boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) encourages her to stand her ground.



Bella will not be working for free!



But after her dismal dealing with John, Bella begins to worry she is not cut-out for the life of a freelance photographer.

Dean fears he will never surf again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is feeling hopeless after his hospital X-rays.



Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) can't guarantee that Dean will be able to start surfing again anytime soon.



If ever.



Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is determined to support her boyfriend, Dean, as he starts to lose hope.



Ziggy decides some tough love might be right approach.



She warns Dean that if he gives up on his surfing dreams, then she won't pick-up her surf board again either!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR