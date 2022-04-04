Home and Away spoilers: Wedding day TRAGEDY for Mia Anderson and Ari...

Will it be a case of 'til DEATH do us part on their wedding day for Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away? (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Mia was planning to marry fiance, Ari, in prison after he falsely confessed to the murder of Matthew Montgomery.



But the couple's world has been turned upside down, now that Ari has been diagnosed with a form of cancer that has already spread through his body.



Ari has decided against complex surgery, which might slightly prolong his life.



So now, Mia and Ari have decided to make the most of their remaining time together.



A vulnerable Ari has told Mia that his biggest regret is not marrying her a long time ago.



So, an EMERGENCY plan is put into action, as Mia prepares to marry Ari... at Northern District Hospital!



Ari is completely taken by surprise, as his beautiful bride walks down the hospital corridor accompanied by her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett).



The whole Parata family get dressed-up for the occasion, to watch Ari and Mia declare their love for each other.



But no sooner have their wedding vows been exchanged, Ari collapses in terrible pain...



As doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) arrives on the scene, the family is horrified to realise it's time to prepare for the worst...

Ari and Mia's wedding day takes a terrible turn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are running out of patience.



They've been politely trying to send Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) packing back to her own place in Reefton Lakes.



But now that Karen has reunited with her fella, Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane), she seems happy to stick about and use the farmhouse as her own personal love nest!



Dean doesn't want to rain on his mum's parade now that she's happy again.



But at the same time, Dean and Ziggy want the house back to themselves!



Dean bites the bullet and prepares to have an awkward conversation with Karen.



However, Karen and Brett beat him to it... with a SURPRISE announcement of their own!

Karen and Brett have some surprise news for Dean on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

