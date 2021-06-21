'Home and Away' spoilers: Wedding HEARTBREAK for Tori Morgan

Tori Morgan is left heartbroken and devastated when it looks like her dream wedding to Christian is OFF on Home and Away.

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) has seen her fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) become a different man since his near-death experience on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Christian is always looking for his next adrenalin rush and has been making some very spontaneous decisions, and now it looks like Christian is calling OFF his wedding to Tori. Talk about last minute!



Tori is left reeling by Christian's decision to remain with his critically injured patient, Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy) at the hospital rather than attend his own wedding in Melbourne. Heartbroken and devastated, Tori starts canceling her dream wedding.



Could this mean it's also the end for Tori and Christian's relationship?



Christian chooses patient Rachel over his fiancee Tori on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) SNAPS during a confrontation at the Morgan house.



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is alarmed by his unexpected violent behaviour and is determined to get to the bottom of what's going on with her boyfriend.



So she does some SNOOPING and is SHOCKED by what she finds.

Leah is shocked by Justin's VIOLENT outburst on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere in the Bay, restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is furious after having to temporarily shut down Salt.



She knows she was set up by Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) who claimed they saw a rat in the restaurant.

Chloe and Ryder are secretly satisfied they've got their revenge on business rival Mac, however, it's not long before Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) smells trouble and urges his grandson Ryder to come clean.



Will Ryder admit to playing dirty?

Ryder and Chloe caused chaos at Salt when they claimed they saw a rat on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR