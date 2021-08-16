'Home and Away' spoilers: WHAT is Leah Patterson hiding?

WHY is Leah Patterson suddenly acting so shifty around boyfriend Justin on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) wants to get things back on track with her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) on Home and Away.



The couple have been through a heck of a lot with Justin's painkiller addiction and then being questioned by the police during the investigation into Susie McAllister's murder.



Justin is pulling out all the stops to impress Leah.



He really wants to get his old life back again.



However, Leah is not quite ready to shack-up with again at the Morgan house.



So Justin suggests a solution.



He will move into the garden cottage at the Morgan house until Leah is ready to make things 100% official between them again.



However, Leah is thrown into a spin when Justin wants to move into the cottage straight away.



She just happens to have hidden THAT bag of stolen cash in the cottage!



Can Leah retrieve the bag without Justin noticing?

Stephen left the bag of stolen cash with Leah following his arrest on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) are enjoying their backyard picnic for two.



But it's soon gatecrashed by Tori's cranky toddler daughter, Grace!



However, as Tori watches Christian interact with Grace again, she is more hopeful than ever that the couple's recent troubles are finally behind them.

Are Tori and Christian finally back on track on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) still wants the chance to see his mum Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) again.



But he's not sure that Martha's husband Alf (Ray Meagher) will let him after Kieran's previous behaviour caused Martha to have a mental health breakdown.



Kieran's sister Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), hospital nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) are all trying to support Kieran.



But ultimately the decision lies in Alf's hands.



Kieran plucks-up the courage to meet with Alf again.



But this time, Kieran hands Alf the letter he has written for Martha and asks him to pass it onto her.



Kieran promises to drop all efforts to contact Martha if Alf just allows her to read the letter make up her own mind whether to give their relationship another chance.



Will Alf help?

Kieran has a heart-to-heart with Roo and Jasmine on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Will Alf agree to pass Kieran's letter onto Martha on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

