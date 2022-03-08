'Home and Away' spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Ryder Jackson?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has been released from hospital after his near-death experience on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, things aren't exactly peaceful back home at Summer Bay House.



Ryder's granddad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is still on the warpath, determined to take action against Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) for burying Ryder in an underground coffin as part of a video prank.



Ryder truly believed he was going to die when his oxygen supply ran out and he even recorded a video message, saying his goodbyes to his nearest and dearest.



Alf is equally angry with Ryder when he finds out the part he played in the money-making prank.



What was Ryder thinking risking his life like that?



Reeling from Alf's judgement, Ryder is suddenly struck by a panic attack...

Roo tries to help Ryder when he has a panic attack on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is unexpectedly rattled by the news of Mia Anderson's (Anna Samson) plans to get married.



She starts to reflect on her on past marriage to Robbo.



Luckily, she now has Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) by her side to boost her spirits.



Cash assures Jasmine that he ain't going anywhere.



Can Jasmine put her painful memories from the past behind her and enjoy her present day romance with Cash?

Jasmine and Cash share a moment on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

With Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) still away visiting her son, VJ in Cyprus, it's been left to her fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to keep an eye on her troublesome nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Unfortunately, Theo has been the cause of a massive fallout between the Stewart and the Poulos-Patterson families.



Justin has so far failed to mend bridges with angry Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).



Alf is out to get justice for his grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) who almost died after being buried alive by Theo for a money-making video prank.



After threatening Theo in public, angry Alf approaches policeman Cash.



He wants to press charges against Theo... for ATTEMPTED MURDER!

Alf wants to press charges against Theo on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR