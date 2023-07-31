Home and Away spoilers: WHO annoys Rose Delaney?

Rose Delaney is annoyed when a Summer Bay resident interferes with the Police investigation into the bomb on Home and Away!

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) almost lost her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), in the Stunning Organics explosion on Home and Away.



So the policewoman definitely wants to see justice served.



However, the Police investigation into the bomb is not going as fast as some would like...



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are still shaken in the aftermath of the explosion.



Especially now that they know that former Stunning Organics brand ambassador Marilyn was the intended target...



Marilyn and Kirby discover from an article in The Coastal News, that the CEO of Stunning Organics was asked to step down shortly before the explosion.



Kirby jumps to the conclusion that the corrupt CEO must have been behind the bomb.



But when Kirby takes her theory to Rose, and complains that the Police have done nothing so far, Rose does not react well...

Kirby clashes with Rose on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) meets-up with Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman) again.



He's pleased to hear that Kate is not giving-up and plans to talk to her stepson Timothy's mum about a potential access arrangement.



Xander is hopeful that things are finally moving in the right direction for Kate, after the death of her paramedic husband, Jamie.



However, Xander's good advice backfires terribly when Kate's meeting with Timothy's mum doesn't go well at all.



Kate seeks comfort with Xander and in the heat of the moment she kisses him...

WHO kisses Xander on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) is determined to leave Summer Bay, to protect Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his family from Vita Nova.



Justin is alarmed when he discovers teenager Andrew is carrying a kitchen knife to protect himself.



Both Justin and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) attempt to change Andrew's mind.



But just when it looks like Andrew is ready to return to the Morgan house, Rose arrives with some bad news about the doomsday cult.



The other members of Vita Nova won't be charged and are still at large.



So the safety of Andrew and those closest to him cannot be guaranteed...

Justin tries to convince Andrew to stick around on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

